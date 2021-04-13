Mr. William W. "Bill" Smith
1939 - 2021
Mr. William "Bill" Smith, 82, of Alexander City, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his home. He was born on April 10, 1939 in Alexander City, Alabama to Lavelle Smith and Velma Adams Smith. He met the love of his life, JoAnn Gray, in the ninth grade, and they married in 1956. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, serving as a radio technician. He received the Air Force Air Medal. He worked for Sears as an electronics technician and retired after over 30 years. He loved working with Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed gardening, gold panning, and camping. One of his favorite places to visit was Panama City Beach. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, JoAnn Smith; daughters, Cynthia Blair (Gene), Lisa Bishop (Roger), Catherine Bland (Dwight) and Lori Woodfin (Lantz); son, William W. Smith, Jr. (Deborah Matthews); nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and brother, Bobby Smith, of Elmore, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and great-grandchild, Denah Bishop.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
