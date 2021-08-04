Funeral Services for Mr. William “Tety” Burkhalter Jr., age 55 of Sylacauga, will be on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Benefield Funeral Home in Ashland at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jim Wilcox and Rev. David Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Burkhalter passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at UAB Hospital. “Tety” was born in Ashland, and had spent his life living in multiple cities, including Alexander City, Stewartville, and Sylacauga as of recently. He worked most of his life as a Diesel Mechanic and his life had always involved cars and trucks. He had a love for building and the restoration of classic cars and Semi’s, and loved all things grease. According to his family, his favorite build was a Maroon ’65 Impala Supersport. Although he was known as “Tety”, he was better known as “Pepaw” to his nine grandchildren. He loved being around his family and grandchildren. “Tety” was a joker, and would always kid and pick at you with his funny sense of humor. He was a caring, loving, one of a kind ma, who would give you the shirt off his back. “Tety” was a member of Bluff Springs Baptist Church in Sylacauga and always volunteered to help with any projects taking place at the church.
Mr. Burkhalter is survived by his wife, Candi Burkhalter of Sylacauga; three daughters: Crystal Gooden (David) of Sylacauga, Tiffany Minnifield (Maurice) of Pike Road, and Meghan McDonald (Cody) of Sylacauga; two sons: Andrew Burkhalter of Dadeville and Levi Barnett of Sylacauga; 9 grandchildren: Carmen, Haley, Destiny, Faith, Chloe, Aiden, Brantley, Madelyn, and Noah; two sisters: Brenda Gibson (Robert) of Rockford and Stacy Radcliffe (Sonny) of Stewartville; one brother, Rev. James “Jay” Burkhalter (Jennifer) of Jacksons Gap; two nieces, two nephews, and a large extended family.
He is preceded in death by his parents: William Byron Burkhalter Sr. and Truby Lamerle Wright Burkhalter, and one sister< Kathy Burkhalter.
Active Pallbearers will be Cody McDonald, Maurice Minnifield, Tiffany Minnifield, Levi Barnett, Justice Ricks, Rodney Ricks, and Robert Gibson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rev. James Burkhalter.
A visitation will take place on Friday, August 6th at Benefield Funeral Home in Ashland from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m.
Send online condolences to benefieldfuneralhome.com
Benefield Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of arrangements.