Mr. William Robert "Bill" Durden, Sr.
1940 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. William Robert "Bill" Durden, Sr., 79, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Matt Haines will officiate. Burial will follow in the Andrews Chapel Cemetery in Hanover, AL. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Durden passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Chapman Healthcare Center. He was born on April 4, 1940 in Hanover, Alabama to William Clint Durden and Mary Willene Matthews Durden. Bill served in the Army National Guard and was a longtime member of Sixth Street Baptist Church. Bill retired as manager from Winn-Dixie after 43 years of dedicated service. He was an avid hunter, gardener, and fisherman. He especially enjoyed his annual fishing trips to Panama City Beach, Florida. He loved spending time with his family and hunting buddies as well as watching Auburn Football.
Mr. Durden was a wonderful father, papaw, friend, and loving husband. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lynda Maxine Durden of Alexander City; son, William Robert "Bill" Durden, Jr. of Alexander City; daughter, Lynda Poole (Scott) of Fayetteville, GA; grandchildren, William Connor Poole and Caroline Grace Poole; sister, Barbara Prater (Bobby) of Tullahoma, TN; brother-in-law, Gene Cowart; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law Tommy Cowart, Cleo Cowart, and Grady Cowart.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Sixth Street Baptist Church, 2324 6th Street Ext., Alexander City, AL 35010 or the Parkinsons Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131.
