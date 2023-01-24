Funeral Service for Mr. William Paul Adcock, 81, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, will be Friday, January 20, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Charlie Horton will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Adcock passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence. He was born on January 29, 1941 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Cecil Floyd and Thelma Cosby Adcock. He loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren which he was affectionally known as “Granddaddy” to them. Mr. Adcock was retired after over 30 years of service with Mead Coated Board in Procurement and was a member of Jacksons Gap Baptist Church. He enjoyed car racing, rebuilding cars and was known as the “Carburetor Man”, hunting, fishing, and whittling. Mr. Adcock’s biggest passion was for his Treasured Forest farm.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Faye Greer Adcock; daughter, Erica Adcock Smith (Joel); sons, Wendell Adcock (Vicky) and Jamie Paul Adcock (Jennifer); grandchildren, Mary Baxley Smith, Bailey Smith, Curtis Adcock, Colt Adcock, Shanah Adcock Carter (Hayden), Skyler Adcock, and Alyssa Adcock; great-grandson, Michael Banks Carter; nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Jane Huff, Joyce Carlton, and Clarice Scruggs.
