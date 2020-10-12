Mr. William Mott "Bill" Prather Jr.
1948 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. William Mott "Bill" Prather Jr., 72, of Camp Hill, Alabama, will be Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Poplar Springs Methodist Church in Buttston Community. Bro. Ray Dunn and Rev. Craig Guy will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dadeville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Prather passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born on August 24, 1948 in Alexander City, Alabama to William Mott Prather, Sr. and Mary Rose Hayes Prather. He was an active member of Poplar Springs Methodist Church and was active at Sandy Creek Baptist Church. Bill loved his dogs, his red Toyota truck, rabbit hunting, deer hunting, and fishing with his wife, daughters, and granddaughter. Most of all he loved his horses, his Livestock Services business, and was an avid team roper. He was well known by his friends as “Cowboy”.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Gloria Helen Ford Prather of Camp Hill; daughters, Renee Mathis (Adam) of Smyrna, GA. and Robin Prather Holt (Dean) of Gay, GA; and granddaughter, Lindsey Mathis.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Poplar Springs Methodist Church c/o Helen Prather 27403 Veterans Memorial Parkway Camp Hill, AL 36850 or Sandy Creek Baptist Church 663 Sandy Creek Road Camp Hill, AL 36850.
