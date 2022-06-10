Mr. William McElveen

William E. “Bill” McElveen passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 8th,2022.
Born in Kingstree, SC on December 14th, 1936, Bill was a graduate of Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC. and received a Master’s degree of Divinity from Columbia Seminary in Decatur, GA. He spent over 50 years in the ministry, serving as pastor of churches in Virginia, Tennessee, and Alabama. Bill was also employed by Virginia Farm Bureau in Richmond, VA as an estate planning consultant for a number of years. He was an avid reader, loved music, travel, fishing, and always enjoyed Auburn Football, a great round of golf and a Cuban cigar. He loved spending time with family and friends and always had a clever joke to share. We are left with a lifetime of memories and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Letcher McElveen, Eva Robinson McElveen, and a brother Charles Letcher McElveen, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife Peggy McIntosh McElveen, Auburn, Al, a daughter, Dagney M. Grant, and his
3 precious grandsons Thomas, Henry, and Christopher Grant, whom he adored, all of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Bettye Cooksey, Auburn, brother-in-law, Jimmy McIntosh, Dadeville, Al, and nieces Celeste (Van) Stewart, Waverly, Al, Connie Cooksey, Auburn, Al, Nelda (Randy) Lester, Sterret, Al, Kerri (David) Bailey, Hoover, Al and nephew Tom (Kelly) Cooksey, Auburn, Al, along with a host of great nieces, nephews, and life-long friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 12, at 2 pm, at First Presbyterian Church of Alexander City, 371 Jefferson St, Alexander City, AL. A private burial will be held prior to the Memorial Service.
Per the family’s request, Memorial donations may be made to Presbyterian College, 503 South Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325 or First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 96, Alexander City, Al 35010 or a charity of your choice.
