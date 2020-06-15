Mr. William Lozal Cotney
1927 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. William Lozal Cotney, 92, of New Site, Alabama, will be Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Site United Methodist Church. Randy Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethany Cemetery in Clay County. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at New Site United Methodist Church.
Mr. Cotney passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home (Alexander City). He was born on August 25, 1927 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Homer Cotney and Odelia Bence Cotney. He was a member of New Site United Methodist Church. Mr. Cotney served 4 years in the United States Army as Motor Pool Sgt. during the Korean War. He enjoyed working on his farm tending his cattle, building, fixing old trucks and telling stories. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, William Loyd (Belinda) Cotney of New Site; grandchildren, Levi (Katelyn) Cotney, Nina Cotney (Drew) Grimm, Trey Weldon; great-grandchildren, Lex Weldon and “The Boy”; brother, Noel (Katherine) Cotney and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Katherleen Cotney; parents; daughter, Sandra Kay Weldon; sisters, Lurie Nolen, Naomi Price, Dorothy Williams and brother, Comer Cotney (MIA).
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to The New Site United Methodist Church, 108 Church Road, New Site, AL, 36256.
The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to all the staff of The Meadows, Browns Nursing Home, BNSVH and Encompass Hospice for the excellent care given to their loved one.
