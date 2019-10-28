Mr. William Larry Granger
1945 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. William Larry Granger, 74, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rocky Creek Baptist Church. Bro. Andy Kinman and Bro. Jerry Colquett will officiate. Burial will follow in the Rocky Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Rocky Creek Baptist Church. Veterans Honors will be provided by the Alexander City Veterans Honor Guard at the graveside.
Mr. Granger passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, GA. He was born on October 19, 1945 in Alexander City, Alabama to Monroe Granger and Ernestine Mask Corley. Larry served three tours in Vietnam in the Navy as a Seabee. He was an avid bird watcher, practical joker and collector of old signs.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patsy Edwina Granger of Jackson's Gap; daughter, Beverly (Michael) East of New Site; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Lydia Faye Starnes and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Catherine Tankersley; parents and brother, John Wayne Granger.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.