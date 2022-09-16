Mr. William H. Stone, 73 of Dadeville, AL passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Russell Medical Center in Alexander City, AL.
Public Viewing will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, 12 Noon CST at Sardis Missionary Baptist Church in Dadeville, AL, Pastor William Perry, Jr., Eulogist, Reverend Mark Rogers, Officiating. Burial will follow in Dadeville City Cemetery in Dadeville, AL.
Mr. Stone is survived by his wife, Mary Stone, his daughters, Monica Y. Stone and Monica M. Stone, his sons, Brian Stone, Marcus Marry, Gregory Johnson(Veronica) and Tony Johnson(Tabitha), his sisters, Lillie Watson and Chiquita Brooks, his brothers, David Chambers and Robert Stone, Jr., his grandchildren: Shena Dubignon, Dalvin Stone, Myca Wynn, Caleb Wyckoff, Izayah Stone, Brianna Stone, Amir Marry, Antonio Jonnson, Nicholas Johnson, Xavier Johnson, Malcolm Johnson, Vunterno Johnson, Skylar Hines and Nariah Stone, his great-grandchildren: Kyleigh Dubignon, Zaveay Dubignon, Aveya Dubignon, Alani Hayes, Ziyah Stone, Karmen Johnson, Karter Johnson, Armoni Johnson, Marlaiyah Johnson, Abigail Butler, his godmother, Colley Burns, special mentions: goddaughters, LaRita Russell, Arielle Russell and Kalani Shaw and godson, Shermanski Cox, sisters-in-law, Jackie Oliver and Paris Pickett, along with a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com. Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
