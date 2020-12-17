Mr. William Frederick "Bill" Boos Jr.
1955 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mr. William Frederick "Bill" Boos Jr., 65, of Goodwater, will be Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Rev. Steve Dyess and Dr. Richard Trader will officiate.
Mr. Boos passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Grandview Medical Center (Birmingham). He was born on November 25, 1955 in Alexander City, Alabama to William Frederick “Fred” Boos Sr. and Evelyn C. Boos. He worked or Avondale Mills for 34 years. He was a certified cotton classer for the USDA, and most recently worked as the Vice President of Cotton Operations at Vidalia Mills. He was an active member of Kellyton Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and taught Sunday School for many years. Brother Bill Boos was a Master Mason that was an active member of Ware Lodge #435 of Alexander City. He loved serving his community which is shown through his involvement in many activities over the years, including being a Scout Master for Troop 169, an official in the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and organizing a food distribution program for his community. Bill was also an avid Auburn Tigers fan.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jane O'Neil Boos; daughter, Beth Jones (Mike); son, William F. Boos, III (Tai); grandchildren, Sara Jones, Samuel Jones, Bella Boos, and Connor Boos; sister, Rebecca Northington; nieces, Tracy and Becky; nephew, Kevin and special friends, Hayden and his “ knuckle Head” Ja'Mesha.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kellyton Baptist Church or to the Ware Masonic Lodge #435.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.