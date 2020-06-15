Mr. William Franklin "Frank" Singleton
1942 - 2020
Graveside Service for Mr. William Franklin "Frank" Singleton, 77, of Alexander City, will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Rev. John Hill will officiate.
Mr. Singleton passed away under hospice care on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Coosa Valley Baptist Medical Center (Sylacauga). He was born on August 18, 1942 in Selma, Alabama to Percy Albert Singleton and Evelyn Singleton. He was an active member of Flint Hill United Methodist Church. He graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree and a Master of Science degree. He worked as an engineer for Boeing in Seattle, Washington and Huntsville, Alabama. He retired from Boeing in 2008 and moved to Lake Martin, Alexander City, Alabama.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, JoAnne Singleton; daughter, Stacy Davidson (Jim) of Auburn, AL; grandchildren, Sam Davidson and Kellie Davidson of Auburn, AL; sisters-in-law, Linda Tompkins of Bluffton, SC and Lillian Singleton of Selma, AL; and numerous nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents; and brothers, Lee Singleton, Julian Singleton, and Charles Singleton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Flint Hill United Methodist Church, 2858 Flint Hill Rd., Alexander City, AL 35010, or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 20163-4777.
The family would like to thank the staff of Coosa Valley Hospice Care and Coosa Valley Medical Center for the care and support extended to the family during this very difficult time.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.