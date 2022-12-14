Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Funeral Service for Mr. William Edward Thompson Sr., 92, of Kellyton, will be Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Marshall Street Church. Bro. Leland Sapp will officiate. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery with honors provided by the Alexander City Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 12, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Thompson passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at his residence. He was born on August 24, 1930 in Dadeville, Alabama to William Wiley Thompson and Minnie Lee Wadkins Thompson. He was a longtime and active member of Marshall Street Church. He loved his church dearly and served in various capacities within the church. He was a machine technician at Russell Corporation for 25+ years. He was also a US Army veteran of the Korean War and then served for many years in the Alabama Army National Guard. Mr. Thompson was an avid runner and completed several marathons. He enjoyed gardening, staying in physical shape, going on trips and making his rounds at Hardee’s and Burger King.
He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Lashley; grandchildren, Jimmy Corley, Timothy Corley (Rizza E.), Phillip Corley, Keith Lashley (Sandra), and Brian Lashley; great-grandchildren, Landon Corley, Hayden Corley, Logan Huff, Tori Lashley, and Kaylee Lashley; great great grandchildren, Piper McCrary and Ransley McCrary; brother, Jim Harvey Thompson (Debra); and sister, Julia Aguilar (Orlando).
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Berry Thompson; son, William E. "Pit" Thompson, Jr.; daughter, Susan Thompson Corley; sister, Martha Lee Barnes; and brother, Curtis Oneal Thompson.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be given to Marshall Street Church, 428 Marshall Street, Alexander City, AL 35010.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to SouthernCare Hospice and especially to Haley Taylor, for the wonderful love and care that was provided.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submission deadlines: Wednesday Outlook - Tuesday 2pm, Saturday Outlook - Friday 2pm, Thursday Record - Tuesday 12pm.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.