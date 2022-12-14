Funeral Service for Mr. William Edward Thompson Sr., 92, of Kellyton, will be Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Marshall Street Church.  Bro. Leland Sapp will officiate.  Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery with honors provided by the Alexander City Veterans Honor Guard.  The family will receive friends on Monday, December 12, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of William Thompson, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

