Mr. William Brian Laughlin
1956 - 2019
Mr. Laughlin passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born on January 3, 1956 in Linton, Indiana to Donald E. Laughlin and Bonnie C. Flynn Laughlin.
He is survived by his husband, Randy McLeod of Vestavia, AL; father, Donald E. Laughlin; sister, Melissa Woodruff; brothers, David Laughlin and Steve Laughlin; in laws, Charles and Emily McLeod. Bill was a very creative artist and carpenter. His profession was Associate Director of Internet Technology at UAB but his passion was family and friends. Bill loved helping others and used his knowledge to teach.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie C. Laughlin.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, P O Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-3000 and include the name of the deceased and address how to sign the card.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.