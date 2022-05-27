Funeral Service for Mr. William “Bill” Henry Stephens, 92, of Alexander City, Alabama, and formerly of LaGrange, Georgia, will be Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 11:00 am CST at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Tim Harris will officiate. Burial will follow in the Shadowlawn Cemetery in LaGrange at 1:30 pm CST. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 10:00 am to 10:45 am CST at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Stephens passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Russell Medical. He was born on September 29, 1929 in Henry County, Georgia to Henry Green Stephens and Emma Elizabeth Priest Stephens. He was a member of Comer Memorial Baptist Church. Mr. Stephens was a proud U.S. Marine veteran and served 8 years, both active and reserve. He worked for many years in Law Enforcement and retired as a Captain with the LaGrange Police Department. He enjoyed wood working, working puzzles and word book, and he loved his pet, Abby. Bill was a wonderful provider and caregiver to his beloved “Nell”.
He is survived by his cousin and caregiver, Karen Marable of Alexander City; and caregiver and friend, Elaine Russell of Alexander City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of nearly 70 years, Hazel Wynell Duck Stephens; sisters, Retha Mae Stephens and Mary Grace Stephens; brothers, Doyle Levelle Stephens and Bonnie Ralph Stephens; and grandparents, Arthur Stephens, Harvie Harper-Smith, M.T. Priest, Emily Alice Whitmore.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be given to Comer Memorial Baptist Church, 341 E. Church Street, Alexander City, AL 35010.