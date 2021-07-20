Mr. Willard Thornton
1951 - 2021
Mr. Willard "Bubba" Thornton, 70, of Alexander City passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his residence. He was born on April 3, 1951, in Alexander City, Alabama to Robert Thornton and Inez Moncrief Thomas. He was an avid Auburn fan. He loved wrestling, watching westerns, and spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed seeing his children, loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed working and fixing lawnmowers. He was a deacon of Family Worship, loved attending church and listening to gospel music. He enjoyed life and was always smiling.
He is survived by his daughters, JoAnna Thornton of Alexander City, Jennifer Lewis (Jerry) of Lineville, and Cheyenne Thornton of Alexander City; son, Hunter Thornton of Alexander City; 2 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; ex-wife, Diana Thornton of Alexander City; sister, Sarah Thornton of Alexander City; and brother, James Thornton of Alexander City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, John Wayne Thornton, Bill Wayne Thornton, Kenneth Thornton, and Braxton Thornton.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.