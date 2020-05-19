Graveside Service for Mr. Wenford Nelson Tapley, 75, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Garden of Love Cemetery. Rev. Bennie Lee Yates and Rev. David Moore will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Tapley passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham. He was born on July 27, 1944 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Grady Tapley and Clara Brown Tapley. He was an active and longtime member and deacon at New Pine Grove Baptist Church and loved the Lord with all his heart. Mr. Nelson was a hard worker and would do anything to help anyone. He would literally give you the shirt off of his back. He enjoyed pulpwooding, farming, fishing and collecting scrap metal and tractor parts. He loved his family very much and especially those that called him “Paw Paw”.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Glenn Tapley of Alexander City; daughter, Tabatha Jordan (Donnie) of New Site; son, Alex Tapley (Debra) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Kasey Woodruff (Brandon), Andrew Tapley, Kortney Jordan, Kerri Jordan, Jennifer Tapley and Jodie Griffith (Brett); great-grandchildren, Brayden Jordan, Kirby Woodruff, Leah Griffith, Tallen Jordan, Elijah Griffith and Kora Woodruff; sisters, Lurlene Tapley of Alexander City and Cheryl Loften of Mississippi; and brothers, Frank Tapley (Betty) of Alexander City and Troy Tapley (Jodean) of Seman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Martha Jean Williams; and brother, Wendall Tapley.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.