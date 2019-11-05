Mr. Wayne Harris
1939 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. Wayne Harris, 80, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Cowhick will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Harris passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born on May 29, 1939 in Wetumpka, Alabama to Archie Harris and Marie Embry Harris. He was a member of Alexander City Independent Methodist Church. Wayne retired from the Alabama Department of Transportation after serving 38 years as a Civil Engineer.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandra Harris of Alexander City; daughter, Alyson (Mac) McKenzie of Alexander City; sons, Robb (Karen) Harris of Alexander City and Scott (Allison) Harris of Lagrange, GA; grandchildren, Beth (Robbie) Haynie, Brooke McKenzie, Tanner (Chase) Cheaney, Taylor Harris, Sidney Harris, Eli Harris, John David Stroud, Spencer Stroud , Wilson Stroud, and Christie (John) Benish; great-grandson due in December, Hayes Cooper Haynie; four great grandchildren and brother, John W. (Laura) Harris.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the Alex City Independent Methodist Church, Outreach Ministry, 1020 11th Avenue North, Alexander City, AL, 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.