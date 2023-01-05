Graveside Service for Mr. Wayne C. Williams, 82, of Alexander City, will be Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Alexander City Cemetery. Rev. Wayne Cowhick will officiate.
Mr. Williams passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Russell Medical Center. He was born on March 1, 1940 in Alexander City to Palmer Williams and Bertha Lane Williams. After graduating, he served his country in the United States Navy. He co-owned K&W Furniture in Alexander City with his father for many years. Wayne loved animals, fishing, target shooting, working on his farm, and fixing up old cars.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Todd Williams, Sr. (Candy) of Spanish Fort; daughter, Kimberly W. Powell (Steve) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Lynlee Nicole Nichols (Cooper), James Bradley Powell, J.T. Williams, Palmer Williams, John David Williams; great-grandchildren, Warren Nichols and Riley Nichols.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank Michael and Buffy Lovelady for their love and care for Wayne. They would also like to thank Enhabit Home Health and Hospice as well as Russell Medical Center for making him comfortable in his last few days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lake Martin Humane Society, 2502 Sugar Creek Rd. Alexander City, AL 35010.
