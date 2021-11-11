Mr. Warren Stovall, 48, of Goodwater, AL passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at his residence. Final arrangements pending. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Mr. Warren Stovall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

Tags

Recommended for you