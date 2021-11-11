Mr. Warren Stovall Nov 11, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mr. Warren Stovall, 48, of Goodwater, AL passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at his residence. Final arrangements pending. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Armour's Memorial Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Mr. Warren Stovall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warren Stovall Arrangement Funeral Home Al Memorial Pass Away Residence Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Lake Scene Directory Facebook alexcityoutlook