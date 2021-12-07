Funeral Service for Walter Rolston, Sr. will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Cornith Baptist Church with interment following in New Home Baptist Church Cemetery. 

Visitation will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. 

Professional services provided by Wright’s Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Walter Rolston, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

