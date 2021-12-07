Mr. Walter Rolston, Sr. Dec 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral Service for Walter Rolston, Sr. will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Cornith Baptist Church with interment following in New Home Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Professional services provided by Wright’s Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Walter Rolston, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Kaitlin Fleming is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach Kaitlin, email kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com or connect with her on Twitter at Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Walter Rolston Sr. Funeral Service Interment Christianity Cornith Baptist Church Funeral Home Professional Service Cemetery Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Lake Scene Directory Facebook alexcityoutlook