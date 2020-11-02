Mr. Wade Walls
1970 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Wade Walls, 50, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Bro. Davey Bunn and Bro. Jamie Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethel Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Walls passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born on March 31, 1970 in Alexander City, Alabama to Charles Lamar Walls and Frances Escoe Welcher. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Wade was a loving father who adored his children and grandchildren. He was devoted to his family, always making sure they had everything they needed. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, playing softball and watching Alabama football.
He is survived by his mother, Frances Welcher; children, Skye Walls (Brandon Cail), Ricki Walls, Kaine Beauchamp, Kade Walls (Billy Wade Lawson); grandchildren, Bentley Mathis, Stella Walls, Kai Cleveland; sister, Connie Walls; grandmother, Thelma McKee; aunt, Jean Mathis (Terry) and friends, Ronnie Kellum, Drew Machen and numerous nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lamar Walls and cousin, Susan Burkhalter.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.