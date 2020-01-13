Mr. Virgil Lee Hawkins Jan 13, 2020 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mr. Virgil Lee Hawkins, 60, of Alexander City, Alabama peacefully transitioned home on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Russell Medical. Funeral arrangement will be announced later by Wright's Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook alexcityoutlook Online Poll Are you signed up for local weather emergency alert system Tallapoosa Alert? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Twitter Tweets by alexcityoutlook