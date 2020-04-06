Mr. Verbie Lee Bethune
1930 - 2020
Mr. Verbie Lee Bethune, age 90, of New Site, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 17, 1930 to T.B. Bethune and Velma Daugherty Bethune. He worked as a Loom Technician for 26 years at Russell Corporation and then was self-employed for many years. He enjoyed walking, cutting his grass, feeding his cows, working on small engines and visiting with and talking on the phone with his friends. Mr. Bethune served in the US Navy for 5 years during the Korean War. He was very proud of his family and loved them very much.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna B. Reynolds (Troy Brown) of New Site; son, Danny Bethune (Pat) of New Site; granddaughters, Kaci Pruitt of New Site and Stacey Benton (Cody) of Alexander City; great-grandchildren, Hannah Adcock, Brennon Pruitt, Avery Benton and Adlyne Benton; step- grandchildren, Jimmy Taylor and Michael Taylor (Susan); step-great grandchildren, Amanda Fuller (Branden), Kelly Taylor, Adam Taylor (Lindsey) and Aden Taylor; and step-great great grandchild, Jocelyn Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 62 years, Lanell Lett Bethune; daughter, Darla Bethune; and brother, Billy R. Bethune.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Tallapoosa’s Caring REFUGE, 2036 Cherokee Road, Suite 25, Alexander City, AL 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
