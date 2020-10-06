Mr. Travis “Drink Box” Glenn Blake
1957 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Travis Glenn Blake, 63, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama, will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Alex City Methodist Church. Rev. Wayne Cowhick will officiate. Burial will follow in the Woods Presbyterian Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Blake passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Russell Medical Center. He was born on July 18, 1957 in Alexander City, Alabama to Luther Thomas Blake and Hazel Lee Thrower Blake. He was an active member of Alexander City Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school, choir member and the “Master Chef” for all the church dinners. Travis was a Godly man who loved his family dearly and would drop whatever he may be doing to care for his family’s needs. He graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in physical education then furthered his education by achieving a master’s from Troy University as well as Samford University in science and mathematics. Glenn will be greatly missed by his golf buddies as well as all the students whose lives he touched with his coaching and teaching.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Ronna Blake of Jacksons Gap; daughter, Baley Kay Blake (Justin) Moseley; son, Benjamin Scott (Megan) Blake; grandchildren, Blakeley Adele Moseley, Blair Annalee Moseley, James Boone Moseley and numerous loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Rayford T. and Hershel T. Blake.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.