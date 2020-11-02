Mr. Tracy Lynn Davis
1966 - 2020
Mr. Tracy Lynn Davis of Dadeville, AL, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was born on December 8, 1966 in Alexander City, Alabama to Ray Davis and Sylvia W. Fuller Davis. He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Tracy Was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed researching genealogy, listening to old country music, woodworking and visiting cemeteries.
He is survived by his wife of five years, Kim Clarissa Davis of Dadeville; daughters, Ashley Lynn Davis of Alexander City, Sylvia Angel Davis of Birmingham; stepchildren, Jessica Lynn Hale (Victor) of Opelika, Christopher Lee Griggs of Opelika, Summer Michelle Harris of Dadeville; eleven grandchildren; best friend, David Mann and numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
