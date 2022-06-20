Mr. Tommy Spencer Jun 20, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We are saddened to announce the transition of Mr. Tommy Spencer from earth to heaven on Friday, June 17, 2022. Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Wright’s Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Tommy Spencer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tommy Spencer Arrangement Funeral Home Worship Heaven Funeral Wright Earth Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Trending Articles Images Videos Collections Articles‘We need help down there’ Dadeville residents request city’s help with rampant speeding on residential roadArrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from June 9 to June 152022 All-Outlook Softball Player of the Year: Benjamin Russell’s Harris leaves everything on the fieldFreeman, Benjamin Russell hosting youth basketball campDadeville Animal Clinic host open house celebrationRussell Medical warns of high COVID-19 transmissions amid spikeMs. Gwendolyn NorrisTallapoosa County BOE approves new code of conductMrs. Cynthia Nelson-Heard2022 All-Outlook Softball Coach of the Year: Johnson’s Wildcats find postseason success Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: River Kids take to Sandy CreekPHOTOS: Taylor Hicks rocks the crowd at final night 32nd Annual Jazz FestPHOTOS: Residents enjoy the first night of 32nd Annual Jazz FestPHOTOS: Charles E. Bailey Sportplex busy with tournamentsPHOTOS: Second Annual Tallapoosa River FestPHOTOS: Summer fun at the SplashplexPHOTOS: Class of 2022 graduation at Dadeville High SchoolPHOTOS: Benjamin Russell High School Class of 2022 graduationPHOTOS: Cheerleaders visit Chick-fil-A Alexander CityPHOTOS: Horseshoe Bend School Class of 2022 Graduation Twitter Tweets by alexcityoutlook