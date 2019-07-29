Mr. Tommy Ray Tinsley
1934 - 2019
Graveside Service for Mr. Tommy Ray Tinsley, 84, of Alexander City, will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Rev. Wayne Henderson will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Tinsley passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Russell Medical. He was born on September 13, 1934 in Coosa County, Alabama to Aaron Maxwell Tinsley and Annie Mae Thornell Tinsley. Mr. Tinsley was a faithful and dedicated employee of Russell Corporation for 49 years. He retired as the Computer Operations Supervisor in the Information Services Department. He enjoyed gardening, being outdoors and traveling with his wife. He was an affectionate animal lover and loved his sweet furry friend, Bella. He was a very kind gentleman that loved and cared for people. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy "Dot" Smith Tinsley of Alexander City; and daughter, Suzanne Tinsley Matthews (Neal) of Tucker, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Max Tinsley; and sister, Bobbie Jean Penton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Rehobeth Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 1679 Coosa County Road 14, Equality, AL 36026.
