Funeral Service for Mr. Timothy Alton Hornsby, 70, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Monday, October 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Rick Worthy will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Hornsby passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Chapman Healthcare Center. He was born on January 16, 1951 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Marion Alton Hornsby and Carolyn Rodgers Hornsby. He was an active member of Victory Baptist Church and he loved his church and his Pastor, Dr. John Watkins. Tim loved being on the lake and enjoyed fishing. Tim also enjoyed eating, going to flea markets and was a big supporter of the military and all law enforcement. Tim loved his family and friends and wants to see all of them in Heaven. Tim would say, if you don’t know Jesus as your personal Lord and Savior, to get right with God so that we can all see each other again one day.
He is survived by his daughters, Rhonda Bailey (Emmett) of Daviston, Donna Jones (Eugene) of Alexander City; step-son, Ricky Rolling of Birmingham; grandchildren, Brandi Cothren (Cody), Brianna Bailey, Dawson Graham, Allen Graham (Laura), Brittany Dell Aguzzo (Cesare), Lacey Jones, Phillip Rolling and Isaac Rolling (Hailey); thirteen great grandchildren; brother, Marion Hornsby (Margie) of Cochran, GA; sisters, Estelle Smith (Larry) of Macon, GA, Edith Faulk (Gordon) of Jeffersonville, GA and Sarah Nell Harrison of South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Glenda Guice Hornsby; and step-son, Michael Rolling.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be given to Victory Baptist Church, 210 South Road, Alexander City, Alabama 35010.