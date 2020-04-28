Mr. Tim Bledsoe Davis
1952 - 2020
Mr. Tim Bledsoe Davis passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center East in Montgomery. He was born on March 4, 1952 in Alexander City, Alabama to Charles Wayne Davis and Mary Jane “Judy” Landrum Davis. He was an active member of St John the Apostle Catholic Church and was instrumental in the building of the new sanctuary. He held several offices in the local parish. Mr. Davis was proud to be an Eagle Scout and a championship wrestler at Woodward Academy in Atlanta. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Building Construction and owned and operated T.B. Davis Construction carrying on the family legacy started by his grandfather and father. Many buildings in Alexander City were designed and constructed by his company. He later received a Juris Doctorate from Jones School of Law and was admitted to practice law in all Alabama State Courts, the U.S. Court of Appeals, 11th Circuit, and the Supreme Court of the United States.
Mr. Davis was an avid Auburn fan and was a great supporter of Auburn Basketball and Football. He enjoyed golfing, history, and was a great storyteller who was prone to exaggeration.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Lee Davis of Alexander City; brothers, Mike Davis (India) of Alexander City, Tommy Davis of Alexander City, and John Davis (Tamara Tatum) of Birmingham; and nieces and nephews, Sawyer Davis, Lynley Davis Hines, Gunter Davis Owens, and Eola Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steve Davis; and grandparents, Bledsoe and Laura Treadwell Davis.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Apostle Catholic Church 454 N. Central Ave. Alexander City, AL 35010.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.