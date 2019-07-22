Mr. Thomas Walter Robinson
1940 - 2019
Graveside Service for Mr. Thomas Walter Robinson, 78, of Manchaca, will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Alexander City Cemetery. Rev. Mike Densmore will officiate.
Mr. Robinson passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Marbridge Villa. He was born on August 18, 1940 in Alexander City, Alabama to Thomas Fay Robinson and Mirla Audell Rumsey Robinson. He was an active Baptist and loved to attend Church. He enjoyed singing and knew every hymn by heart.
He is survived by his cousins, Ricky Robinson (Libba) of Alexander City, Joe Robinson Jr. (Lynda), of Alexander City, Ellen Robinson Stephens (John) of Murphy, NC, Eugenia Robinson Timmer of Hockessin, DE, Cayce Rumsey of Tuscaloosa, Robert Rumsey (Susan) of Sylacauga, and Sherry Rumsey of Sylacauga.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marbridge Foundation 2504 Bliss Spillar Road Manchaca, TX 78652.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.