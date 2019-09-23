Mr. Thomas "Toby" Edward Bridges
1942 - 2019
Memorial Service for Mr. Thomas "Toby" Edward Bridges, 77, of Dadeville, will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Jeff Hardin will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Bridges passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was born on July 25, 1942 in Jefferson County, Alabama to Thomas Leon Bridges and Ruth Lorene Snider Bridges. Toby was a graduate of Auburn University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He had served as Camp Director of Camp Mundo Vista in Asheboro, NC, Youth Pastor in Laurinburg, NC, and a Missionary to Brazil. Toby was a graduate of the Police Academy and worked for the Auburn University Police Department as Director of Parking for several years. He also worked and retired from Uniroyal. Following retirement from Uniroyal, he drove a bus for Tiger Transit at Auburn University and had the opportunity to have a positive influence on students. He was a faithful and active member of Camp Hill Baptist Church. Toby loved being outdoors. He was happiest when he was with his family and helping and guiding others.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Moncus Bridges of Dadeville; daughter, Missy Bridges McFayden (Brandon) of Goldsboro, MD; son, Jason Tidwell (Stephanie Hanks) of Jacksons Gap; grandchildren, Cameron Tidwell, Aubrey McFayden, Gunner McFayden, Mason McFayden, Luke Hanks, Cale Hanks and Emma Hanks; sister, Sandra Craft (James) of Kingsport, TN; brother, Charles Bridges (Mittye) of Bessemer; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Andrea Bridges Carpenter; granddaughter, Lydia Ruth Carpenter; and brother, Michael Bridges.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.