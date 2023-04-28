Mr. Thomas Steven “Goat” Wall, 73, of Kellyton, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at his residence. He was born on August 15, 1949 in Alexander City, Alabama to Dean Wall and Sarah Davis Wall.
He was an avid Alabama football fan and loved hunting and being in the Coosa County woods. He retired from Kimberly Clark where he worked for 35 years and was a proud US Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Renee Wall of Kellyton; his children, Shelley Wood (Jeff) of Rockford, Scott Wall (Gina) of Alexander City, Shane Wall (Kylie) of Kellyton, Scarlett Macoy (David) of Alexander City, and Eric Morris of Sylacauga; grandchildren, Samantha Wood Fuller (Morgan), Logan Wall, Colton Wall, Bailey Morris, Carter Macoy, Molly Kate Macoy, Stephen Walker, Allison Walker Royal (Aidan), TJ Wall, and Sarah Wall; great-grandchildren, Baxie Fuller and Hudson Royal; nephews, Brandon Wall and Michael Wall; and his beloved dogs, Bella and Lorraine.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Dean Wall.
