Mr. Thomas Reginald Spraggins
1930 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. Thomas Reginald Spraggins, 89, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church - Trinity Campus. Rev. Mike Densmore and Rev. Barry Dunn will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm at First United Methodist Church - Trinity Campus.
Mr. Spraggins passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Chapman Healthcare Center. He was born on March 23, 1930 in Alexander City, Alabama to Otha W. Spraggins and Jewel Kennedy Spraggins. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church - Trinity Campus serving in many leadership roles there. He was the Executive Director of the Tallapoosa County Democratic Party for over 20 years. He served as President of the Alabama State Association and seven times as the Exalted Ruler of the B.P.O.E. 1878. He was an avid Auburn fan and hosted Auburn Tailgate Club parties for over 30 years. Mr. Reggie was an extreme people person and never spoke an unkind word. He enjoyed boating and golfing.
He is survived by his children, Tommy Spraggins (Jennifer) of Alexander City, Nancy Hodges (John) of Alexander City, Chris Spraggins of Auburn, and Phil Spraggins of Alexander City; grandchildren, Lauren Jennette (Matt), Jill Spraggins Hill (Ryan), Hurley Spraggins, Mary Claire Rushin, Austin Spraggins, Rich Szabo (Brittany), and Adam Szabo (Madeline); great-grandchildren, Hudson, Hannah, and Hollis Hill, Ellis Jennette, Wake and Anne Laws Rushin, and Tripp Szabo; and brother, Ralph Spraggins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Shug Spraggins; sister, Sybil Melton Torgerson; and brothers, Hoyt Spraggins and Bill Spraggins.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the First United Methodist Church - Trinity Campus, 3266 U.S. Highway 280, Alexander City, AL or the Alexander City B.P.O. E. 1878, 658 Elks Parkway, Alexander City, AL 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.