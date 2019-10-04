Mr. Thomas Michael Ogburn
Mr. Thomas Michael Ogburn, better known as “Big O”, passed away, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Shelby Baptist Medical Center, Alabaster, AL. He was born December 18, 1946 in Coosa County, AL to Thomas James Ogburn and Nora Ann Sasser Ogburn. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He loved life and enjoyed spending many wonderful summers at the lake with his family and friends. His grandchildren were his absolute joy. If they were happy, he was happy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Shirley Morgan Ogburn; son Michael Ogburn and wife Jennifer of Eclectic, AL, daughters Michelle Currin and husband David of Pace, FL, Holly Weaver and husband Darian of Birmingham, AL; five grandchildren, Morgan Currin, Mason MoPo Weaver, Perry Ogburn, Lauren Ogburn and Madeline Currin; one sister, Patti Humphrey and husband Billy of Kellyton, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Big O never liked being the center of attention and per his wishes there will be no public funeral service. For those that wish to honor his life, you are invited to make memorial donations to the Youth and Children Programs of Eclectic United Methodist Church, 1035 Main Street, Eclectic, AL 36024.