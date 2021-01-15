Mr. Thomas Lee Roberson
1928 - 2021
Graveside Service for Mr. Thomas Lee Roberson, 92, of Alexander City, will be Monday, January 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Alexander City Cemetery. Rev. Ronnie Boulware and Rev. Larry Cummings will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 18, 2021 from 11:00 am to 12:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Roberson passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Russell Medical. He was born on February 7, 1928 in Sycamore, Alabama to Morton L. Roberson and Lillie King Roberson. He served as a member of the United States Air Force during World War II. He was an active member of Wayside Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. He had an ever deepening faith in Christ. He always had a caring and thoughtful attitude and was an incredibly giving person. He worked in his own business as an accountant and prided himself on the fact that he never lost a client. He loved his family more than anything, living sacrificially for them every day. He was always sharing his wisdom and “life advice” with his children and grandchildren. He has had a profound impact on all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of seventy years, Ruthie B. Roberson, whom he adored; son, Keith Roberson (Deb) of Birmingham, AL; daughters, Cherie Cavanaugh, Tommie Hines (Fred), Gwendolyn House (Larry) of Picayune, MS, and Jann Chelluk (Mark) of Elgin, SC; grandchildren, Jimi Washburn (Terra), David Washburn (Susan), Brian Livingston, Keith Allison, Dennis Hines (Dixie), Gary Hines (Lauren), Alison Christofides (Shane), Chris Stoffregen (Kristen), Danielle Dickinson (Chip), Ruthie Glazier (Brian), Stephanie Chelluk (Chris), and Chuck "Trey" Chelluk; twenty-one great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Annette Allison; parents; and eleven siblings.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.