Funeral Service for Mr. Thomas Delbert Greene, 74, of Alexander City, Alabama, was on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Trey Hall officiated. The family received friends on Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Greene passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Grandview Medical Center (Birmingham). He was born on December 13, 1946, in Alexander City, Alabama to James Edward Greene and Mary Eloise Smith Greene. Tommy was a loving, kind and compassionate man who adored his family, especially his grandchildren. His hobbies included fishing, spending time outdoors, and cheering on his beloved Crimson Tide. Tommy also spent many hours working as well as visiting with his good friends at the River Bend Gas and Grocery.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Nita K. Greene of Alexander City; daughters, Dana Greene of Lawrenceville, GA, Darcy Melcher (Chris) of Dayton, OH; stepson, Trey Hall (Tiffany); stepdaughter, Krista Yarbrough (Randy); grandchildren, Josh Melcher, Caleb Melcher, Cameron Hall, Caleb Yarbrough, Cyndle Hall, Leilani Hall; sister, Gaynelle Albright and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bobby and Billy Wayne Greene.