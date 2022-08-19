1962 - 2022 - Graveside service for Mr. Terry Lynn Nelson, 59, of Alexander City, will be Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Hillview Memorial Park. Rev. David Sherrell will officiate.
Mr. Nelson passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Lake Martin Community Hospital. He was born on September 29, 1962 in Alexander City, Alabama to Bobby Lynn Nelson and June Carlisle Nelson. Terry was a pulpwooder and enjoyed being in the woods. He enjoyed watching Westerns, gardening and fishing.
Terry is survived by his daughter, Jessica Ozgowicz (Ray); grandchildren, Ethan Ozgowicz and Evan Ozgowicz; mother, June Carlisle Nelson; sister, Lisa Nelson Ballard (Wesley) of Kellyton; brother, Lewis Cole Nelson; nieces and nephews, Brittany Ballard Powell (Reese), Lauren Ballard Queen (Will), Brooke Nicole Ballard, Gabrielle Lexus Nelson and Nathan Cole Nelson; great-nieces and great-nephews, Troy Powell, Courtney Powell, Nick Queen and Luke Queen; uncle, Billy Wayne Nelson (Cynthia).
He was preceded in death by his Father, Bobby Lynn Nelson; and brother, Bobby Leonard Nelson.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.