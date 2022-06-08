Funeral Service for Mr. Terry L. Davis will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Wright's  Funeral Home Chapel  with interment following in Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June  8, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m 
Professional Service provided by Wright's Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Terry Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

