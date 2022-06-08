Mr. Terry L. Davis Jun 8, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral Service for Mr. Terry L. Davis will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Wright's Funeral Home Chapel with interment following in Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery.Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m Professional Service provided by Wright's Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Terry Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry L. Davis Funeral Home Funeral Service Worship Interment Wright Chapel Cemetery Recommended for you Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Trending Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesTeenager dies from injuries in ATV accidentAlex City Police look for missing womanNew marketplace debuts in Camp HillStudents at Mahogany Masterpiece surprised with Disney World tripWildcats meet new football coachConstruction gets underway at Wharf Casual SeafoodPublic hearing scheduled for downtown Alexander City buildingsSmitty Grider named new Wildcat headcoachHovey, Whatley outcome contested and recount requestedTaylor Hicks to headline 32nd Annual Jazz Fest Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Second Annual Tallapoosa River FestPHOTOS: Summer fun at the SplashplexPHOTOS: Cheerleaders visit Chick-fil-A Alexander CityPHOTOS: Benjamin Russell High School Class of 2022 graduationPHOTOS: Class of 2022 graduation at Dadeville High SchoolPHOTOS: Wildcat football players meet new coachPHOTOS: Grider named coach at Benjamin RussellPHOTOS: Horseshoe Bend School Class of 2022 GraduationPHOTOS: Alexander City Middle School football spring game Twitter Tweets by alexcityoutlook