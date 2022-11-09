Funeral Service for Mr. Ted Wilson Jr., 88, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Wilson passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born on November 1, 1934, in Alexander City, Alabama to Ted Wilson and Virginia Steverson Wilson.
Ted was an avid golfer and enjoyed meeting with his golfing group every Saturday and Sunday to enjoy eighteen holes of golf. He enjoyed collecting guns and hunting with his wife and son as well as going on fishing trips with his granddaughter, Alexis. Ted also enjoyed watching football games and making friendly bets on those games.
He is survived by his daughter, Leanne W. Price (Wade) of Nashville, TN; granddaughter, Alexis W. Collier (Cory); grandson, Wade Hampton Price; great-grandchildren, Hagan Kane Collier, Jacelyn Hope Collier; step-granddaughter, Kristin Nichole Mask; step-great-granddaughter, Evelyn Nichole Baker; beloved friend, Kathy Thomas and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Lula Earle Wilson; son, Mark Jason Wilson; parents and brother, Charles Wayne Wilson.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 347 South Central Avenue, Alexander City, AL, 35010.
