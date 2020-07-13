Mr. Ted Allen Massey
1952 - 2020
Mr. Massey passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Russell Medical Center. He was born on October 9, 1952 in Birmingham, Alabama to Warner Lloyd Massey Sr. and Dorothy Jean Massey. Mr. Massey was a very simple man. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, watching movies, listening to music and fishing. Mr. Massey was an animal lover and enjoyed cars.
He is survived by his daughter, Laurie (Mike) Smith of Alexander City; stepson, Ross L. (Melissa) Manning of Birmingham; grandchildren, Ashley L. Walker, Haley M. Walker and Madeline G. Manning.
He was preceded in death by wife of 47 years, Josephine Ann Massey and his parents.
