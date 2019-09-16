Mr. Steve Edward Brown
1949 - 2019
Funeral Service for Mr. Steve Edward Brown, 70, of Alexander City, Alabama, was Monday, September 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Cowhick officiated. The family received friends on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Brown died on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center South (Montgomery). He was born on May 16, 1949 in Alexander City, Alabama to Walter Edward Brown and Ruby Moulene Voss Brown. He was a third generation carpenter from a long line of craftsmen. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gunsmithing and cooking but the time he enjoyed most was the time he spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte Lynn Brown; mother, Ruby Moulene Brown; sons, Kevin Lynn (Risa) Brown, Kraig (Tracey) Brown, Jacob Steven (Katlin) Brown, Daughter, Kim Brown (Chad) Walker ; daughters, Kristy Brown (Rickey) Williams ,Charlotte Lynn (Brad) Thompson; grandchildren, Sawyer Brown, Dakota Brown , Andie Lamberth , Amber Brown, Porcsha (Stephen) Caldwell, Jennifer Kate Brown, Case Walker, Codee Brown, Reid Williams, Jared Williams, Andrew Thompson, Samuel Thompson, Britton Brown, Brayden Brown; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Roger (Glenda) Brown, Troy Brown, Janice (Chris) Swenson, Kenneth (Deborah) Brown, Timothy Brown and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Edward Brown; son, Dodson Patrick Brown and granddaughter, India Rochelle Brown.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Tallapoosa’s County Caring REFUGE, 2036 Cherokee Road, Suite 25, Alexander City, Al, 35010 or to the Alabama Wildlife Federation, 3050 Lanark Road, Millbrook, Al, 36054.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
