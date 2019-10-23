Mr. Stephen K. Dettloff
1950 - 2019
Graveside Service for Mr. Stephen K. Dettloff, 69, of Dadeville, will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Dadeville City Cemetery. Rev. Arthur Hardin will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Dettloff passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Georgia to Carl Heinz Dettloff and Velma Hill Dettloff.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rhonda Dettloff; sister, Barbara Camhi; brother, Carl Dettloff (Anne); sister-in-law, Nanci Hamby (Mickey) of Dadeville; niece, Hester Hamby; and nephews, Michael Dettloff (Laurie) and Glenn Dettloff (Kathy).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to American Legion Post 143, Dadeville Volunteer Fire Department or a charity of one’s choice.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.