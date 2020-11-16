Mr. Stanley Curtis Haddox
1945 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Stanley Curtis Haddox, 75, of Dadeville, Alabama, will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Rod Siggers will officiate. Burial will follow in the Tallapoosa County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Langley Funeral Home.
Mr. Haddox passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Lake Martin Community Hospital. He was born on May 23, 1945 in Lee County, Alabama to Albert Augustus Haddox and Minnie Lee Price Haddox . He enjoyed Elvis Music and was an avid Alabama fan. His favorite thing in life was to spend time with his grandchildren. He loved to talk with friends and take care of his cats, especially Leo. Mr. Haddox worked for a time at West Point Pepperell and later at the Probate Office. He also owned and oåperated Haddox Mart in Dadeville.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy Ann Hartley Haddox of Dadeville; son, Jimmy (Mary) Haddox and Thomas Haddox all of Dadeville; daughter, Ann Lidstone (Bradley) of Jacksons Gap; ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and twelve siblings.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.