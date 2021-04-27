Funeral Service for Mr. Seburn Jackson Gilbert, 87, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. CST at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Mike Densmore will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CST at Radney Funeral Home. Mr. Gilbert passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was born on March 10, 1934 in the Mountain Community of Clay County Alabama to Clarence Durrell Gilbert and Carrie Alford Gilbert. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church - Alexander City and was Past President of the Beacon Sunday School Class. Mr. Gilbert worked as Associate Warden for 21 years for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, where he was responsible for Industry and Education. Mr. Gilbert was a United States Army Veteran and served during the Korean War. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf and was a member of Alabama 60 Plus Golf Association. He is survived by his son, Phillip E. Gilbert (Jerri) of Cartersville, GA; grandsons, Phillip Joseph Gilbert (Brittany Marie) of Mableton, GA, and Daniel Scott Gilbert (Grace Morgan) of Smyrna, GA; great granddaughter, Lucy Scott Gilbert; life partner, Martha McKnight of Dadeville, AL; nieces, Polly Gilbert (John Rifenbark) and Julie Cotney (Ronnie). He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Emily Jane Gilbert; parents; and brothers, Eugene Gilbert, Cozelle Gilbert and Jimmy Gilbert. In lieu of flowers, memorials may made to: Emily Tidwell Gilbert Alzheimer’s Support Group c/o Russell Auxiliary at Russell Medical Center. or Alexander City First United Methodist Church Youth Programs or Meals on Wheels. The family REQUIRES that anyone attending the visitation or services to wear a mask. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com. Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.