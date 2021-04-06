Mr. Roy Wade Speakes
1955 - 2021
Graveside Memorial Service for Mr. Roy Wade Speakes, 65, of Alexander City, will be Monday, April 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Russell Farm Baptist Church Cemetery. Michael Wayne Booker, Jr. will officiate.
Mr. Speakes passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Russell Medical. He was born on December 20, 1955 in Alexander City, Alabama to Roy Speakes and Hilda Self Speakes. He loved to make people laugh and was making people smile in every situation he found himself in. He loved to fish and spend time by the lake. He was an avid storyteller and was always helping people whenever he could. He made sure that people knew that he loved them. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his daughters, Samantha Haney (Dale) of Wetumpka, AL, and Suzanne Carnes of Athens, AL; grandchildren, Alexander Hatcher of Montgomery, AL, Jeremy Lumpkin of Eclectic, AL, and Tate Haney of Wetumpka, AL; brothers, Ronnie Speakes (Malinda), and Lawson Speakes; sister, Linda Speakes; cousin, Glenn Walls; and niece, Leslie Mizzell (Joshua).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Melanie Speakes; daughter, Sabrina Speakes; parents; sister, Sharon Foster; and grandparents, Leslie and Myrtle Self.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.