Mr. Roy Mack Beauchamp
1946 - 2021
Graveside Service for Mr. Roy Mack Beauchamp, 75, of Alexander City, will be Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park. Dr. Josh Sammons will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Beauchamp passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Russell Medical. He was born on January 1, 1946, in Amarillo, Texas to Leroy Beauchamp and Jewell Payne Beauchamp. Roy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is known in the community from his 45 years of employment at Winn-Dixie and his wonderful sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Genette Patterson Beauchamp; son, Jimmy Mack Beauchamp; daughter, Melinda Kaye Howard (Darren); grandchildren, Jimmy Mack Beauchamp Jr., Chase Beauchamp, Kaine Beauchamp, Radney Beauchamp, Tyler Howard, Dustin Howard, He was preceded in death by his daughter, Marcellia Annette Beauchamp and parents.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Camp ASSCA, P O Box 21, Jackson’s Gap, AL, 36861 or to Encompass Hospice 33 Aliant Parkway Suite B, Alexander City, AL, 35010.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.