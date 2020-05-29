Mr. Ronnie Ray
1944 - 2020
Funeral Service for Mr. Ronnie Ray, 75, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Sam Kaufman and Rev. Brandon Keel will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hackneyville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Ray passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born on June 25, 1944 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Grady Oliver Ray and Mary Lou Baker Ray. He attended The Church of God in Alexander City. In his early years, Ronnie loved playing golf and deer hunting. He was an avid Auburn fan and loved to fish with his brother. Ronnie retired from Wedgworth Pest Control after 20 years of faithful service. Ronnie’s greatest joy was his family, and last year, he was blessed with the gift of twin great-granddaughters.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Ray of Alexander City; daughter, Kristi R. Perkins (Johnny) of Alexander City; grandchildren, Raylan White (Jamey) of Opelika and Ryan Hill (Sarah Vickers) of Jacksonville; great-grandchildren, Eleanor White and Emerson White, both of Opelika; and sisters-in-law, Patricia Ray of Jacksons Gap and Rose Carol Ray of Alexander City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Ray; and brothers, Doug Ray and Eddie Ray.
