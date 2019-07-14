Mr. Ronnie McDaniel
1980 - 2019
Memorial Service for Mr. Ronnie McDaniel, 39, of Alexander City, will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Dr. Jeffrey Fuller will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. McDaniel passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his residence. He was born on March 16, 1980 in Alexander City. Ronnie was an active member of the Church of the Highlands. He had a servant’s heart and was always willing to help others. He loved people and enjoyed interacting with others and especially loved making people laugh. He was a gifted mechanic and could fix anything, if he watched YouTube. Ronnie was a hard worker and always stayed busy. He enjoyed buying, selling and trading and he was known as the “Peanut Man”. Ronnie loved his family very much and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Malinda McDaniel; daughters, Alexandria McDaniel and Lena Grace McDaniel; sons, Darvin McDaniel, Josh McDaniel, Jonah McDaniel and Aden McDaniel; father, Johnny McDaniel (Melanie); mother, Shelia Mitchell; brother, John McDaniel; father-in-law, Randy Waller; brother-in-law, Eric Waller (Ellen); step-brother, Tracy Yates; nieces and nephews, Carson McDaniel, Hadley McDaniel, Elodie Waller and Ericson Waller,
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Harold and Lena Bryant, and Hubert and Kathleen McDaniel; and mother-in-law, Linda Waller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home, Attention: Ministry Development, P.O. Box 361767, Birmingham, AL 35236.
