Mr. Ronald Owen Bradford
1948 - 2019
Memorial Service for Mr. Ronald Owen Bradford, 71, of Alexander City, will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Rev. Bennie Lee Yates will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Radney Funeral Home.
Mr. Bradford passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Vincent’s Hospital. He was born on March 21, 1948 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Owen Bradford and Sara Funderburk Sprayberry. He attended Pearson Chapel Church. Mr. Bradford owned Bradford Construction Company for over 25 years. His passion was collecting and restoring old antique cars. He enjoyed woodworking and handcrafting furniture.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Bradford of Alexander City; daughter, Marnie (Carmen) Mattei of Phoenix, AZ; son, Benjamin Owen (Kayla) Bradford of Auburn; grandson, Colton Hollis Bradford; grandchild to be, baby Bradford; brother, Tony (Judy) Bradford; sisters, Sherry Ann (Jerry) Sasser, Natalie (Donald) Jennings and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
