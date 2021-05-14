Mr. Ronald Joseph Pardo
1942 - 2021
It is not how you start the race or where you are during the race- it is how you cross the finish line that will matter- Robert D. Hales
Ronald J. “Papa” Pardo of Eclectic, Alabama took the chequered flag on Monday, May 10, 2021. In his 78 laps around the sun, Papa drew followers “like NASCAR on Sunday.” His most loyal fans include his wife, Joyce Williamson Pardo of Alexander City; son, Mansour Samani (Jacqueline) of Titusville, FL; daughter, Karen P. Madore (Jeffery) of Eclectic; grandchildren, Shayda Bloom (Josh), Daniel Samani, Jacob Madore and Tabitha Hunter; great-grandchildren, Isaac Bloom, Soraya Bloom and Jeffery Woodbury; step-daughter, Leigh Ann Waters (Art) of Midway, AL; and step-grandchildren, Wesley Waters, Sam Waters and Sally Bane (Bradley); step great-grandchildren Powell Bane, Jacks Bane and Bella Bane; and dear friend, Margy Linares.
He was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Joseph Pardo; mother, Vira Adelene Pardo; and first wife, Lynda Diane Pardo.
Manufactured in San Francisco, Papa’s route led him to serve others throughout his lifetime- first in the United States Air Force, and then Civil Service. The “Best of Show” ribbons he garnered throughout his life included not only his family and extended family, but the many friends made along the way.
To celebrate Ron’s road trip on the Highway to Heaven, we will gather at Church In The Pines, Kowaliga, Al on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. We ask friends to drive their collectible or showy cars to the celebration of life to signify “Papa’s Last Car Show.” In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a monetary donation to Children’s Harbor in Ron’s name.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.
Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City is in charge of the arrangements.